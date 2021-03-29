Speaking to The Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has said discussions over player contracts are taking place but the main focus is on their ongoing promotion battle.

Ian Evatt’s side find themselves in the battle for promotion to League One after a stunning rise up the table. Bolton Wanderers are undefeated in 12 league games, winning on 11 occasions.

Their turnaround in form has seen them rise to 4th in the table, tied on points with 3rd place Tranmere Rovers. The Trotters four points away from the top of the table and could make an immediate return to the third tier.

Ahead of next season, Wanderers have a host of players who could be out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Among those that could see their deals end this summer are Alex Baptiste, Lloyd Isgrove, Gethin Jones, Matt Gilks and more (Transfermarkt). Now, an update on Bolton’s contract stance has been revealed.

Speaking with The Bolton News, Evatt has confirmed that discussions over new deals are taking place. However, he insisted the focus is fully on their bid for promotion. Here’s what he had to say:

“We are obviously having discussions. But, for me, it is really important that we keep everyone focussed on the job at hand.

“In terms of being covered – we have options on the key players anyway. It is not as if we are going to lose players. So for now, it is important that we focus on what we have to do.”

Bolton will be determined to continue in their strong form later this week when they face Colchester United.

A victory could see them rise in the top three, while their opponents sit only four points clear of relegation after losing to Bradford City at the weekend.