According to football journalist Loic Tanzi, Derby County attempted to sign Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi in January.

Derby County had pursued the 24-year-old in a bid to sign him on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move in the summer. But Reims decided against allowing the midfielder to depart.

Since then Munetsi has become a vital part of the Ligue 1 side’s setup. So far this season he has played 21 times out of a possible 30, scoring one goal.

He has achieved two Man of the Match awards recently and was even included in the Who Scored Team of the Week two weeks ago for his performance against title-chasing Lyon.

He is a 19-time Zimbabwe international and scored his first and only goal for The Warriors in their FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign against Somalia in a 3-1 win back in 2019.

Derby are currently very limited in the centre of the pitch and Munetsi could have been a welcome addition to the ranks at Pride Park.

At present they have Graeme Shinnie, Krystian Bielik, Max Bird, Louie Sibley and Jason Knight, whilst Everton loanee Beni Baningime joined in January, potentially as a back up target to Munetsi. However, none of their current options have particularly made the central midfield spot their own, with all being used in rotation under Rams manager Wayne Rooney.

Rooney could be potentially eyeing some new recruits ahead of this summer in order to bolster their ranks and improve on this season’s presumably bottom half finish.