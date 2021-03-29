Leyton Orient have won their last three games under Jobi McAnuff and are starting to dream of a place in the Play-Offs.

The O’s are also unbeaten in their last five matches in League Two.

They currently sit 9th in the table and are four points off the top seven with nine games left of the season to play.

The upcoming Easter weekend will tell us a lot about their chances of making the Play-Offs. Here are reasons why Leyton Orient should be confident-

Dan Kemp

Their signing of the attacking maestro in January is turning out to be an inspired piece of business. The ex-West Ham United man has quickly become a key player for Orient and scored a beauty last time out against Oldham Athletic.

Jamie Turley



He has stepped into defence to replace the injured Adam Thompson and has been quietly impressive over recent weeks. The 30-year-old’s only previous experience in the Football League came at Newport County in 2017 but he is enjoying his run in Orient’s first-team right now.

Depth in attack



The London club have lots of competition in attack with the likes of Danny Johnson, Conor Wilkinson, McAnuff himself, Kemp, James Dayton, Louis Dennis and Tristan Abraham, meaning they have plenty of options for the remaining games of the campaign and scope to chop and change if needed.

New manager bounce



Replacing Ross Embleton with McAnuff has evidently given Leyton Orient a boost and they will want to carry on riding the wave under their new management with more positive results. Can they make the Play-Offs?

Will the O's make the Play-Offs?