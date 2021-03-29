Former Barrow and Lincoln City man Sean Newton has agreed to stay with York City for next season.

The Minstermen’s official club website has announced that he has extend his contract for the 2021/22 campaign.

Newton, who is 32 years old, has been a key player for York since joining them in 2016 from Wrexham.

Steve Watson’s have also struck deals with ex-Newport County full-back Scott Barrow and former Huddersfield Town youngster Olly Dyson, amongst others.

Newton had spells at Chester City and Droylsden before Barrow snapped him up in 2009. The Bluebirds were in the Conference Premier when he rocked up at Holker Street but he struggled for opportunities in Cumbria, playing just four times before they let him leave for AFC Telford.

He was signed by Stockport County three years later and spent two seasons with the North West club before Lincoln City swooped in to land him in 2013.

Newton was a regular for the Imps in the National League and scored 10 goals from left-back during his year-and-a-half playing at Sincil Bank.

He was loaned out to Notts County in League One towards the end of his time at Lincoln and eventually left in 2015 to join Wrexham.

York signed him four years ago and he will be staying for a fifth season after penning a new deal.