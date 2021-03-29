Swansea City forward Andre Ayew limped off the pitch after the final whistle whilst on international duty with Ghana.

Andre Ayew started the game for Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe. The Black Stars ultimately won the game 3-1 on Sunday and now top their group.

But Swansea City fans will have been nervous at full time. With Ayew having been on the wrong end of a heavy challenge in stoppage time, he received treatment and limped off after the final whistle.

He needed the help of two medics in order to walk and was seen ‘wearing heavy strapping’ on the leg.

The forward did issue an update however, claiming it wasn’t as bad as many first feared.

“It’s a knock,” he said.

“The doctors have seen. I can put my leg on the floor. There won’t be any issue.”

This could mean he will likely be fit for the Swans’ next game. Following the international break, Steve Cooper’s side take on Birmingham City away from home on Good Friday. They then face Preston North End three days later on Easter Monday.

Both Cooper and the Swansea faithful will be hoping to see Ayew starting the game at St. Andrews. He has been a vital member of their squad so far this campaign with 14 goals in 36 league appearances.

The side from South Wales currently sit in third position in the Championship table. They are six points off Watford in second but do have a game in hand on the Hornets with nine games left to play between now and the end of the season.