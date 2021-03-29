Macclesfield FC have big plans to climb the leagues over the next few years.

Macclesfield Town were dissolved in September and the Cheshire side have now reformed, with the new club poised to enter the North West Counties League next season.

Their very first signing is Danny Whitaker, as per Non League Daily, and he will also be their manager.

Whitaker, who is 40 years old, is ready to put his boots back on in the next campaign.

The Wilmslow-born midfielder has said: “It’s very exciting news, both from a personal perspective and for the club as a whole. It’s fantastic for me, because everyone knows that I love this club and love playing football! Everyone that has played will tell you that you can’t beat the feeling of being out on the pitch.

“Whether it’s for a season or just playing the odd game here or there, I will be helping the team as a whole and helping the players. It’s going to be fantastic.”

Whitaker is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 750 appearances in his career to date, with two spells at Macclesfield in the past.

He played for Port Vale from 2006 to 2008 and scored 15 goals in 98 games for the Valiants before switching to North West side Oldham Athletic. He then spent two seasons with the Latics in League One.

Whitaker spent three years at Chesterfield before moving back to Macclesfield in 2013. He played a key role in the Silkmen winning the National League title under John Askey a couple of years ago and now has his sights set on helping their phoenix club rise out of non-league.