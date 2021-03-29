Speaking to the Watford Observer, former Hornet Filippo Galli made clear his hopes that his former club will make a swift return to the Premier League.

Galli enjoyed domestic and European successes in his career, his time predominantly spent in his home country of Italy with the likes of AC Milan and Brescia, his prime being spent in a famed Milan defence, consisting the likes of Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi.

Galli, at the age of 38, made the move to Vicarage Road in 2001, where he spent one season. Under Gianluca Vialli, the Hornets would finish 14th in the First Division. Galli would depart at the season’s conclusion and retire two years later.

Although relegated from the Premier League, Watford have enjoyed a stellar return to the Championship that has seen them in promotion contention all season. They currently sit 2nd, behind league leaders Norwich City.

Galli noted that Watford have ‘good chances to go up’, crediting their successes to the system that the club has built, as opposed to reliance on particular players. He told Watford Observer:

Of course I still follow Watford and I want to see them back in the Premiership next season. They are up there in the table and challenging and I wish Watford Football Club all the best. They have good chances to go up. There is not really a player that stands out for me but I like the fact that the hierarchy built a team that is good enough to win promotion straight away. The club deserves credit.

Watford are currently managed by Xisco Munoz, the latest in a long line of managers overseen by the Pozzo ownership.

With very capable sides just below them in the table, Watford will be hoping to maintain their good vein of form in order to secure an automatic promotion spot.

Given their tendency to fire and rehire their managers, it is a true testament to the players that they are so eager to bounce straight back to the Premier League. With each passing day, such a dream seems even more like reality.