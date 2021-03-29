Former Bournemouth forward Jermaine Defoe has told TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook that he felt like he was ‘forced out’ of the club by previous manager Eddie Howe.

Defoe, now 38-years-old, spent time at Bournemouth during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons. Now at Rangers, the Englishman spoke out on what was his second stint with the Cherries, aiming digs at then manager Howe.

Crook took to Twitter to share what Defoe had said on his time down on the South Coast:

Jermain Defoe talking to @talksport about his most recent stint at #AFCB and his relationship with Eddie Howe: “At the end I almost felt like I was forced out. I did not really have a relationship with the manager. He did not know how to manage me.” — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) March 28, 2021

Having started his career with West Ham, it was a loan spell at Bournemouth during the 2000/01 season that propelled him into the Hammers first-team.

Since then, he’s made his name with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Sunderland and now Rangers. But his return to Bournemouth didn’t go exactly to plan.

He netted just four goals in 24 Premier League appearances over the course of the 2017/18 campaign, joining Rangers on loan in Janaury 2019 and later making his stay permanent.

Since then, Defoe has become a hugely popular figure at Ibrox having netted 13 goals in 20 Scottish Premiership appearances last season.

He’s become more of a back-up player as he approaches his 40th birthday, but he remains one of England’s most naturally talented strikers of the 21st Century.

As for Howe, he could yet be rivalling Defoe next year as he edges closer to landing the Celtic job. Having been out of work since leaving the Cherries last season, Howe is backed to take over at Celtic after a season of rumours linking him with a return to management.