Speaking to the club’s official website, Brentford defender Charlie Goode provided a positive injury update.

Goode has only played four times for Brentford this season and has not featured since December in the league. The defender has missed the majority of the campaign through illness but is now back in contention.

The 25-year-old issued supporters with an update on his fitness to the club’s website, stating that he felt ‘fully fit and ready to go’. He said that this was ‘the first time in a long time’ that he had felt this way.

Goode has completed three full 90 minutes games for the Bees’ B team in recent weeks. He is now looking to be included as Thomas Frank’s side take on Huddersfield Town next Saturday in front of the Sky Sports cameras. They then face relegation candidates Birmingham City three days later at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford are fourth in the Championship table as things stand. They are seven points off Watford in second but they do have a game in hand on the Hornets. There are nine games left to play betwen now and the end of the season and they have their eyes on an automatic promotion spot.

He had attracted plenty of interest in the summer before making the switch to Greater London. Previously he had been plying his trade in League Two with Northampton Town. He captained the side to the 2020 play-off final win over Exeter City and was included in the PFA Team of the Year for the fourth tier.