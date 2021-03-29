Sheffield Wednesday travel to Watford at the start of next month, in their opening fixture after this current international break.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday went into the international break on the back of a 2-1 win at Barnsley in the Championship – their first win in eight and one that brings them to within six points of safety.

They remain in 23rd-place of the table with nine games of the season remaining. But that win at Barnsley has given the fans some hope as they vie for Championship safety.

Next up is 2nd-place Watford. They’ve been one of the league’s form sides in 2021 and will want to cement their place in the top two with a win over the struggling Owls.

But Moore could have four first-team players back in the starting line up v Watford, with Examiner Live reporting that all of Keiren Westwood, Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could return at Vicarage Road.

Both Westwood and Hutchinson are expected to return, with van Aken and Dele-Bashiru ‘possibly’ featuring.

Watford present one of nine cup finals for Sheffield Wednesday in the run up to May. At one point they looked destined for relegation and at another they looked set to stay up, but where they’ll finish now is anyone’s guess.

Moore has definitely brought about an upturn in the atmosphere but in his five opening games in charge he’s taken only five points, and that form will need to be bettered to keep his side in the Championship.