Nottingham Forest are ‘set to retain’ the services of Lewis Grabban going into the 2021/22 season, reports Football League World.

Grabban, 33, has endured a tough season as Nottingham Forest’s no.9. Last time round he netted 20 goals in 45 Championship outings to establish himself as one of the division’s most prolific, but this term has been a struggle.

The Englishman has just three goals to his name in 20 outings and was linked with a move away earlier in the season. Sacked Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi wanted to bring him to Qatar, and Grabban was ‘keen’ to leave.

As per @jpercytelegraph, Sabri Lamouchi’s new Qatari club Al Duhail are interested in signing Lewis Grabban. We understand the #nffc striker is keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/W94WeDpV2g — BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) October 24, 2020

Now though, Football League World reports that Grabban is set to remain at Nottingham Forest past this summer, with his contract at the club running out at the end of the 2021/22 season.

What his role in the side will be next season remains uncertain though. Grabban has certainly struggled under Chris Hughton this season, battling injuries too, but his Forest teammate Lyle Taylor could be moving on.

The same report claims that Taylor is ‘more likely’ to leave after a misfire season of his own, netting just four goals in his 33 Championship appearances since joining in the summer.

Hughton’s side are starting to look ahead to Championship football next season after what’s been a nervy campaign toying with relegation.

They currently sit in 17th-place of the table and with a seven-point gap to the bottom three. Anything could change before May though and whatever happens could yet have an effect on Grabban’s future at the club.