With the international break nearing its close, Wayne Rooney spoke on his side’s current injury woes, ahead of their Friday afternoon clash against Luton Town at Pride Park.

Colin Kazim-Richards has been one of Derby’s bright sparks this season. The veteran striker joined as a free agent in late 2020 and has gone on to score seven league goals in 30 appearances, ranking as the club’s top scorer.

Kazim-Richards was substituted in his last outing against Stoke, having played battling a hip injury that eventually took its toll. There is no doubt that Rooney, as well as the fans, are hopeful their weathered attacker will be fit for their next tie.

Jordon Ibe’s absence from the side continues. Having last been in the squad in December, Ibe has since come forward and openly discussed his battles with depression.

The winger has recently been with the Under-23s in order to rebuild his fitness. As reported by the Derby Telegraph, Rooney noted that Ibe “will have to step up his training again” if he is to push for his place in the first-team and will utilise the opportunity to play presented by the U23s.

There too are the long-term injuries of Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies. The duo suffered ACL and Achilles injuries respectively, and continue to work through their rehabilitation.

Kazim-Richards is the only absence that, logically, will soon be resolved for the Rams. County currently find themselves sat 19th in the table, precariously perched above the drop zone.

Whilst injuries may have somewhat lessened the squad, fans will no doubt be hopeful that their star striker will be fit enough to continue his impressive form in front of goal and continue to guide his side away from the dreaded bottom three.