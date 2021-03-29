Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Dawid Dobrasz had nothing but praise when discussing current Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak.

Jozwiak signed for Derby from Lech Poznan in the 2020 summer window for an undisclosed fee, but failed to hit the ground running and has struggled to make an early impression at Pride Park.

Dobrasz, who worked with the winger during his time in his home country, maintained nothing but faith in the young attacker, speaking highly of his noticeable calibre on the international stage.

It was stated by Dobrasz that Jozwiak was “the biggest winner” of his country’s last two matches. Poland have started their World Cup qualifiers with a 3-3 draw against Hungary, in which Jozwiak scored the second goal, and a 3-0 victory over Andorra.

The draw was a frustrating result for Poland, with Dobrasz noting that Jozwiak was “the only one trying to dribble” in the entire team. For a side equipped with an attack consisting the likes of Robert Lewandowski, such a comment can only be held to the highest of regards.

The winger can only boast one goal and two assists as a return from 34 Championship games so far this season. The 2020/21 campaign hasn’t been one worthy of superlatives for the Rams, as they continue to fight against the relegation battle they have been in.

Adapting to the English game may be an ongoing struggle for Jozwiak, but it is clear through his international displays that the quality he was bought for still remains. Still in his early twenties, the best is surely yet to come.