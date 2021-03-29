Aston Villa have been linked with a host of Championship names this season, with Bournemouth’s David Brooks and Norwich City’s Emi Buendia having been linked.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has been linked with a host of attacking midfielders this season, and looks set to bolster that attacking department in the summer.

Two players who’ve been linked to Villa Park are Championship stars Brooks and Buendia – both have enjoyed strong seasons in the second-tier, having both suffered relegation with their respective teams from the Premier League last time round.

Brooks was an earlier target of Smith’s at Villa, with Buendia having been loosely linked to the club as his Arsenal rumours have fluctuated throughout the campaign.

But speaking to Birmingham Live, Smith outlined his summer priorities which could swing in favour of Brooks over Buendia:

“We expect player recruitment to be harder because of Brexit so young, British talent is what we’re looking for. I believe that can improve us and we believe we can improve those players as well.

“We can improve them, their value. The fact that they can see a clear pathway for them now with England will help too.”

The report goes on to mention how Villa have been linked with Brooks, and the Welshman could be ideal for Smith’s summer transfer plan to recruit British.

A Wales international, the 23-year-old Brooks has endured some time on the sidelines this season. But when fit, he’s been a key player for the Cherries and with their promotion hopes hanging in the balance, Brooks may well look to the exit this summer.

He’d be a fine addition at Villa Park having previously impressed in the Premier League. With Smith looking for homegrown talent too, he fits the bill for Villa.