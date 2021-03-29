Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough first team coach Leo Percovich singled out attacking midfielder Duncan Watmore for praise.

Percovich originally joined up with Middlesbrough under former manager Aitor Karanka. He was replaced by Darryl Flahavan under Garry Monk’s tenure, but the Uruguayan returned to be a first-team coach for Jonathan Woodgate.

Following Woodgate’s dismissal and Neil Warnock’s subsequent appointment as Boro boss, Percovich stayed on a first-team coach role, as well as doubling up as goalkeeper coach.

He is a well-loved and important figure at the club. He helps during training sessions, pre-match warm ups and gives instructions to substitutes before coming on.

Percovich works in close proximity with the first-team and spoke out recently about his affiliation with attacking midfielder Duncan Watmore.

“Some players sometimes will ask you for something individually and I will always try to help,” revealed the 52-year-old.

“Duncan likes to do this movement and touch drill at the end of the warm-ups before the match. So I support him to do that.

“We’ve built a trust and it creates a confidence pattern for Duncan because some players have little routines they get into. I think the first time we did it was before the game he scored twice in, so he’s wanted to do it ever since.

“If it helps, and I can help, then I’m always happy to do so.”

He went on to praise Watmore’s temperament and attitude since arriving at the club back in November.

“Duncan is such a lovely kid too and he’s been a very good signing for the club. He’s very humble and a hard worker, so I’m proud to help him.”

Watmore came to the club after being released by North-East rivals Sunderland. He has sustained a number of injuries at the Stadium of Light and the hierarchy ultimately decided it was time for him to depart.

Since making the switch to Middlesbrough, Watmore is the club’s top scorer. He has scored six times and registered one assist in 15 starts. After initially signing on a six-month deal, the 27-year-old extended his stay. He will now remain at the club until 2023.

The attacker will be hoping to be in contention for Boro when they take on Bournemouth on Good Friday. They are currently in ninth and six points outside of the play-off places.