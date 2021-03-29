MK Dons manager Russell Martin has reinstated his desire to make Sunderland’s Will Grigg a permanent feature at the club.

Grigg, 29, joined MK Dons on loan from Sunderland in the winter transfer window. Since, he’s made 12 League One appearances for the club and scored three, compared to his goalless showing in nine League One appearances for Sunderland in the first half of this season.

A once hailed Football League striker, the Northern Irishman has found refuge at Dons after a contested spell at the Stadium of Light, having netted just five league goals for the Black Cats since his move in the 2018/19 season.

Now though, speaking to MK Citizen, Martin reiterated his wish to keep Grigg at the club beyond this season, saying after the win over Doncaster Rovers at the weekend:

He’s one we’d love with us long term. Griggy was brilliant and deserved a goal. His link-up was fantastic, the way he brought others into the game, the way he pressed and made it predictable for the rest of our team – he’s a real team player and a really clever player. I was really impressed with him today.

After a stop-start season in the third tier, MK Dons find themselves in 12th-place of the table after four-straight wins in League One.

Sunderland meanwhile look as though they could be heading up into the Championship after a profound second half of the season under Lee Johnson, who finds his side in 3rd-place of the table.

The loss of Grigg wouldn’t be a devastating one for Johnson, but for Dons it could be a huge signing as they eye a top-six challenge in the next campaign.