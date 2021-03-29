Former Fulham and Watford assistant manager Javier Pereira is ‘one of’ the names challenging for the vacant Sheffield United job.

Pereira was the no.2 to Slavisa Jokanovic at both Fulham and Watford. Now managing Chinese Super League side Henan Jianye, Sheffield Star report that he’s applied for the Bramall Lane job.

The Blades saw their long-standing and beloved manager Chris Wilder depart after nearly five years at the helm earlier in the month. They look destined for Premier League relegation after a torrid term in the top flight, with a new manager set to be in place by the end of the season.

But Pereira, 54, seems a long-shot for the job as it stands. Jokanovic has been a front-runner since Wilder’s departure having proved effective at both Fulham and Watford, taking both into the Premier League.

Both times, the Spanish coach Pereira was by his side and he could yet beat Jokanovic to the vacant job in Sheffield, with United owner Prince Abdullah and his adviser Jan van Winckel reportedly working through applicants.

Watford fans will certainly remember Jokanovic as the man who took them into the Premier League back in 2015, and they may well remember Pereira.

He’s a man with expansive football knowledge having managed and coach right across Europe, and to varying degrees of success as he looks to make his name as a no.1 rather than a no.2.

Time is running out for United to find the ideal manager before their inevitable relegation though, and so neither Jokanovic or Pereira could head to South Yorkshire yet.