Barnsley are unlikely to trigger their hefty buy-out clause to sign Daryl Dike on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Tykes hold an option to sign him for $20 million but may not exercise it even if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Dike, who is 20 years old, has been a real hit with the Yorkshire club since joining on loan from Orlando City in January.

He has scored five goals in 11 games and is believed to be attracting the interest of some other clubs this summer.

The American has become a popular figure at Oakwell and Barnsley fans would love to see him join on a permanent basis. However, the club’s transfer model of low spending could make striking an eight-figure deal to sign him difficult.

Dike caught the eye in MLS last season and scored eight goals in 22 games for Orlando in all competitions. He only joined the Florida-based outfit in January last year having previously played for Virginia Cavaliers and OKC Energy FC.

He has had no problems adapting to life in England and has helped Barnsley’s rise into the Play-Offs under Valerien Ismael. They are next in action on Friday at home to Reading.

Dike’s sights will be set on helping the Tykes gain promotion from the Championship before assessing what to do in the summer.