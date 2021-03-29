Reading are poised to release goalkeeper Sam Walker this summer, as per a report by Berkshire Live.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the Madejski Stadium and ‘won’t be retained’ by the Championship side.

Walker, who is 29 years old, may have to start weighing up his options as he gears up for becoming a free agent at the end of June.

He was loaned out to League One side Blackpool earlier this season and was given the green light to move on loan to AFC Wimbledon in January.

Walker started his career in the academy at Millwall before moving to Chelsea as a youngster. He never made a first-team appearance for the Blues but did enjoy plenty of loans in the Football League.

The 6ft 6inc stopper had spells at Barnet, Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Yeovil Town and Colchester United but the latter made his move there permanent in 2014.

He went on to play 165 games for the U’s before Reading signed him in July 2018. He has since played 14 times for the Royals, most of which have come in cup competitions.

Walker has been used as cover since making the move to the second tier and finds himself way down the pecking order now.

The current Wimbledon loan man is experienced in the Football League and is an option for clubs needing another ‘keeper for next season.