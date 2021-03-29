QPR are ‘expected’ to complete the permanent signing of Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs, claims Hull Daily Mail.

De Wijs, 26, joined QPR on loan during the January transfer window. At first, it seemed a strange signing given that the Dutchman had not been featuring for Hull City in League One, but he’s since proved a hit among fans.

Warburton has now handed de Wijs four Championship appearances – all of them starts and with QPR having been unbeaten in those four that he’s started.

Now though, Hull City look set to allow de Wijs to complete a permanent move to QPR. He was one of four players to join the Rs on loan during the winter transfer window, but only one of two who had permanent options in their deals.

Along with the likes of Stefan Johansen and West Brom pairing Sam Field and Charlie Austin, de Wijs has been a welcome addition to a side that’s completely transformed their season during since the turn of the year.

QPR have only lost four times in the Championship since New Year. Warburton finds his side 12th-place of the Championship table with nine games of the season remaining, and looking good for a strong promotion challenge next year.

De Wijs will be an important player during the next season should his move to QPR go through as expected, and it’s a move that’s so far worked out for the Dutchman who wasn’t getting a look in at Hull City.

See what these QPR fans have previously said about de Wijs on Twitter:

Love it big man @Jordydewijs4 !! Sign him up @Amit_Bhatia99 — ReeceQPR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Boothreece92) March 17, 2021

Once again absolutely brilliant. Keep it up Jordy👊 — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) March 18, 2021

Really hope we get you signed straight up on a permanent contract! U rrs — qpr barnes (@warnockisagod) March 18, 2021

Who needs van dijk when you've got Jordy de wijs 😂😂💪 https://t.co/KzsQaKebC1 — Dillon (@Dcoffeydonnelly) March 17, 2021

Jordy de Wijs is the best Dutch centre back in England’s top 4 leagues. That man can have my children. — 🚂💪🏼 (@sweetfawn479255) March 17, 2021

Dickie De Wijs and Barbet have been absolutely outstanding tonight

What a strong trio#QPR — paddyqpr_1882 (@mcguinness2004) March 9, 2021