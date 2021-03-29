Preston North End identified Lee Bowyer as a potential managerial candidate in 2019, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Lilywhites sounded out the 44-year-old, who was at Charlton Athletic at the time, as a possible replacement as Alex Neil was targeted by Stoke City.

However, the Potters failed in their attempts to lure Neil away from Deepdale in the end.

Preston find themselves without a permanent manager at the moment after sacking their boss last week after a poor run of form. Frankie McAvoy is in caretaker charge until the end of the season.

Bowyer is now back in the second tier and was appointed manager of former club Birmingham City earlier this month. He now faces the tough task of keeping the Blues in the league.

He decided to call it a day at Charlton after three years in the dugout at the Valley.

The once-capped former England international took the Addicks job in March 2018 and guided the London club to promotion from League One via the Play-Offs in his first full campaign.

Bowyer had to work under difficult circumstances at Charlton under their previous owners and they were relegated from the Championship last term.

He stayed this season despite being back in League One but left when Birmingham came calling. The Addicks have replaced him with Nigel Adkins.

Bowyer was targeted by Preston a couple of years ago, but it appears that ship has now sailed.