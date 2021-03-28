The recent report from The Football Insider regarding Rangers’ pursuit of Elfsborg defender Joseph Okumu could suggest on loan Derby County man George Edmundson will be surplus to requirements.

Edmundson joined Derby County on a short-term loan deal on Deadline Day on 1st February. He was in need of vital playing time and wasn’t getting this regularly at Rangers under Steven Gerrard.

Since arriving at Ibrox in the summer of 2019 he has played just eight times, scoring twice. The 23-year-old signed for Derby in order to gain valuable minutes and since arriving he has played five times and scored once.

He would have been expected to go back to Rangers at the end of the season and fight for his place. He is currently down the pecking order behind the likes of Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Filip Helander.

But with the recent transfer rumour revealing Rangers are looking to pursue a deal for Elfsborg’s Joseph Okumu, it does suggest Edmundson would be surplus to requirements at the club.

This does open the door for Derby to sign the Englishman on either another loan deal or a permanent deal come the end of the campaign. It is not yet known what Rangers’ stance on the player would be and if they would rather keep a prospect on their books, or cash in if he wasn’t in Gerrard’s plans for the future.

Edmundson will be hoping to be involved when the Rams take on Luton Town at Pride Park on Good Friday. The centre-back has missed the last two games but will be looking to start against the Hatters next week.