Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield Town striker Yaya Sanogo revealed there was interest from overseas prior to signing.

Before making the switch to Huddersfield Town in February this year, Yaya Sanogo was a free agent. He was released by French Ligue 1 side Toulouse in July having scored 16 goals in 70 games in all competitions.

He joined the Terriers on a short-term deal and he will remain at the John Smith Stadium until the end of the campaign.

But Sanogo revealed in the interview that there was interest from other clubs in England as well as sides overseas. However, he always had his heart set on England.

“Many clubs wanted me, but my goal was to come back to England,” he said.

“I think England is the best league in the world. The intensity of the league is very high if you compare it to other leagues.”

Sanogo had played in England prior to his recent stint at Huddersfield. As a 20-year-old the forward made the move from Auxerre to Arsenal. However, his spell at the Emirates didn’t necessarily go to plan. In four years at the Gunners he played just 11 Premier League games and failed to score.

He joined fellow top flight side Crystal Palace on loan in 2015, playing ten times, but again failing to find the net. A subsequent loan spell away from Arsenal also didn’t come good, as his move to Ajax only saw him play three times in the first-team.

His final loan spell saw him sign for Charlton Athletic, where he scored three goals in eight league appearances, his first goals in three years.

Since moving to Huddersfield Town he has played three times and failed to score. He will now have added competition at the club with former Everton and Cardiff City striker Oumar Niasse joining as a free agent earlier this week.