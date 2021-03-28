Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, manager Jonathan Woodgate revealed midfielder David Brooks has returned to first-team training.

David Brooks is yet to play under Woodgate since he became Bournemouth boss on a permanent basis. The midfielder’s last game before his most recent injury was on 17th February, where he played 28 minutes in the 1-0 win over Rotherham United. Woodgate was given the managers job full-time four days later.

The report states that this time around his injury isn’t as bad as first feared. He could even be in contention to play in Bournemouth’s game against Middlesbrough on Good Friday.

Woodgate revealed Brooks is back in training and that he is working his way back to full fitness and giving it his all to play a part between now and the end of the season.

“He’s working hard. He’s keeping fit,” he said.

“He’s doing a lot of bike work, so he’ll be fit when he comes back.

“You’ve got to put the hard yards in when you’re injured.

“He’s doing that at the minute, so hopefully he benefits from it when he comes back.”

In his absence both Arnaut Danjuma and Junior Stanislas have stepped up in wide areas. The duo have performed brilliantly, providing both assists and goals. It may be difficult for Brooks to get back into the side given their form but Woodgate will still likely use him in an attempt to help their chances of achieving a top six finish.

With just nine games left to play, Bournemouth are in seventh position. They are three points off Reading in sixth but do have a game in hand on the Royals.

Brooks will also be hoping to be part of the Wales national side as they travel to the European Championships this summer.