According to Football London, Tottenham Hotspur have decided to extend the contract of on loan Bournemouth defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Carter-Vickers is currently at Championship side Bournemouth on a season-long loan. His contract at parent club Tottenham Hotspur was coming to an end in June, but Jose Mourinho’s side have since decided to activate a clause and extend his stay in North London by a further year.

Despite this, the defender is still expected to depart Tottenham in the up and coming transfer window. The extension merely prevents him from leaving for free, instead it is likely Spurs will demand a transfer fee for the 23-year-old.

At Spurs he is right down the pecking order behind the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga. If he is looking for regular playing time he would need to leave on either another loan deal or permanently.

The report suggests that Bournemouth could yet pursue a permanent deal for Carter-Vickers come the end of the season.

The USA international failed to break into the Cherries first team upon signing. A lack of match fitness and injury saw him miss the entire first half of the campaign. Despite signing in October he didn’t make his debut until the middle of January in the club’s 1-0 defeat to Carter-Vickers’ former side Luton Town.

Since then he has sat out just two games. He will be looking to remain in the first-team fold for the rest of the season as Bournemouth aim to achieve a place in the play-offs. They are currently in seventh position and are three points off the top six with a game in hand on the majority of sides above them.