As reported to Birmingham Live, Swansea City midfielder Conor Hourihane said he can use his Championship experience to good effect as Steve Cooper’s side eyes promotion.

As things stand Swansea City are third in the second tier table. They have a game in hand on second placed Watford and they are six points behind the Hornets with nine games left to play.

Hourihane joined the Swans at the end of January on loan from Aston Villa and made an instant impact at the Liberty Stadium. The Republic of Ireland international scored four goals in his first five games and has become a vital part of the side.

The 30-year-old has achieved promotion twice in his career. He triumphed in the League One play-offs in 2016 with Barnsley, before gaining promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs again, this time with Aston Villa in 2019.

In the interview, Hourihane said he knows what it takes and can use his experience and know how to help his loan side achieve their ultimate goal and finish in the top two.

“I will always take these situations over playing 10 games at the end of the year in mid-table,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, you always want to win and perform, but knowing you are fighting for promotion is a different feeling.

“I know what it’s like getting promoted to the Premier League, and I know what it’s like coming down that final stretch and I loved it.

“You’re a footballer, this is what you want, to be fighting to achieve things at the business end of the season.”

Hourihane will be hoping to play his part as Swansea take on Birmingham City in their first game back after the international break. They face a decent run in between now and the end of the season, playing only just three of the teams in the top half, Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Watford.

He will return to Aston Villa at the end of the season but having been surplus to requirements before his move in January, he does face an uncertain future at Villa Park. As things stand he is down the pecking order behind the likes of Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba, Morgan Sanson and on loan Chelsea man Ross Barkley.