According to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers are ‘hopeful’ midfielder Lewis Holtby will sign a new contract at the club.

Holtby, a three-time Germany international, is nearing the end of his current deal at Blackburn Rovers. Talks are said to be ongoing between now and the end of the season.

The report states that the club are keen to extend the 30-year-old’s stay at Ewood Park, claiming he could one of a few experienced heads in the dressing room to guide the ‘younger contingent’ and push for the play-offs in the up and coming campaign.

In his 14-year playing career the midfielder has had spells at the likes of Schalke, Mainz and Hamburg in his native Germany, as well as playing for three clubs in England with Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham before moving to his current side Blackburn in the second tier.

Having signed for Tony Mowbray’s side back in 2019 he has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering four assists in that time.

This season he has unfortunately been plagued by injury, playing 23 games out of a possible 38. However, he has played in the club’s past two games and is now back in contention. He will be hoping to start in Blackburn’s next game as they take on bottom side Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park after the international break.

They are currently 15th in the Championship table, 11 points above the drop zone and 16 points away from the play-off places.