Speaking to Teesside Live, Rotherham Advertiser writer Paul Davis claimed he was ‘certain’ Rotherham United would like to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing on a permanent deal.

Lewis Wing is currently on loan from Middlesbrough at Rotherham United. He is enjoying his time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, playing nine times since his January arrival.

Although he is yet to score for the Millers, he did register an assist for Ben Wiles’ decisive goal in their 2-1 away win over Preston North End last month.

The 25-year-old was seen as surplus to requirements at Middlesbrough. He found himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, George Saville and Marcus Tavernier and so sought out a loan move away from the Riverside.

There is no certainty that he would be able to get in the Boro side next season, even after a successful loan spell at Rotherham. Therefore he could be made available by manager Neil Warnock and journalist Paul Davis believes Rotherham would be interested in making his deal permanent come the end of the season.

“If Lewis was available, Rotherham would be very interested in keeping him, I’m certain of that,” he said.

“But there are probably other clubs who have noticed how well he’s done here – nothing like that goes unnoticed does it? He’s been a stand-out player.”

Wing will be hoping to keep his place as Paul Warne’s side take on Millwall away from home after the international break. They will then face fellow relegation threatened Wycombe Wanderers.

They currently reside in 22nd in the Championship table. However, they do have four games in hand on Birmingham City above them and could make a jump out of the bottom three and avoid relegation if results go their way in the coming weeks.