20-year-old Ben Cabango is going great guns for Swansea this season in the Championship.

The Cardiff-born youngster has made 27 appearances for the Swans, scoring four goals and adding one assist.

However, despite this potential and excellent showing on the pitch, there are some who sink to more base levels when interacting with him on social media.

Cabango latest footballer to experience racist abuse

Intolerance no matter how much people say it isn’t a part of society is woven into its very fabric.

At a time when clubs and players are questioning the value of ‘taking a knee’, the racist abuse of players online is becoming more prevalent.

Cabango is the latest in a line of players who have been singled out for abuse based upon one thing – the colour of their skin. It is something that the police are investigating.

Swansea issue strong statement – pose questions

Swansea issued a strongly worded statement after Cabango revealed the racist slurs following Wales’ 1-0 friendly victory over Mexico.

In it, the Swans reiterated a “desire to see change” from the social media companies where this abuse is directed.

Speaking candidly, Swansea chief executive Julian Winter said:

“As a football club, we are appalled by this. No-one should have to endure this type of abuse“ “Ben is representing his country, he is a proud Welshman and it is a proud moment for he [sic] and his family. “Sadly, instead of talking about football we are once again talking about this disgusting abuse that continues to tarnish the game and society.”

Time for change – not inactivity

Football, the way it is played and the players who play it, has moved with the times. It has changed and developed and become more modern.

However, sadly, it seems that the attitudes and perspectives of some football fans haven’t followed suit.

Whilst football has moved with the times, it is clear that the attitudes of some are still stuck in the dark ages.

As the Swansea City statement clearly says: “Social media companies now have to act. Words are no longer sufficient – they have to go above and beyond to impose suitable restrictions and combat such abhorrent levels of abuse.”

Intolerance is never acceptable, never. However, it is made worse by inactivity and inertia. That is why, as Swansea City has put, social media companies now have to act. Sitting by is no longer an option.