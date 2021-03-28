Speaking to Wales Online, Cardiff City centre-back Aden Flint discussed how his loan move to Sheffield Wednesday helped reignite his career in South Wales.

Flint joined Cardiff City from Middlesbrough back in 2019 but failed to impress in his first season at the club. In order to be guaranteed playing time he was advised he would need to depart on loan.

He started the campaign at Sheffield Wednesday but only played four times for the Owls before picking up a hamstring problem, to which he needed further treatment.

He returned to parent club Cardiff and with new boss Mick McCarthy taking the reigns in January, Flint was given another opportunity in the first-team upon returning to full fitness.

When asked about his reintroduction into the first-team fold, the defender had kind words to say about McCarthy, whilst also highlighting the importance of his loan spell at Hillsborough.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the new manager for having confidence in me and believing in me,” he said.

“I had to go out on loan to play football for myself really. I’m not getting any younger. I’m 31. I need to be playing football at my age.

“I went to Sheffield Wednesday and played the first four games, which I was enjoying and went there to do. And then I got the bad news about requiring surgery for a hamstring injury.”

“Obviously, it was disappointing. I missed three months, but I think in those three months you realise what you’ve got and what kind of privileged position you are in. It made me more determined to work hard and come back fitter and stronger.”

Flint scored the winner in Cardiff’s last outing as they took on rivals Swansea City. The game ended 1-0 and boosted the Bluebirds chances of finishing in the top six come the end of the season.

With just eight games left to play, Cardiff currently sit in eighth position. They are just four points off Reading in sixth and will be hoping to close that gap when they face Nottingham Forest at home after the international break.

Flint will likely keep his place alongside club captain Sean Morrison, of whom he has formed a strong partnership with in recent months. The duo have often been deployed in a back three alongside Curtis Nelson or Ciaron Brown.