According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough could be eyeing a deal to sign goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a permanent deal this summer.

The ‘keeper is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Premier League side Fulham. Having helped the Cottagers to promotion up to the top flight last season, the arrival of Paris Saint German and France shot stopper Alphonse Areola meant Bettinelli was seen as surplus to requirements.

He was used in rotation with Marek Rodak at Craven Cottage in the 2019/20 campaign. However, the Slovakia international was chosen to provide the back up to Areola whilst Bettinelli was shipped out on loan.

Since signing for Boro, the 28-year-old has played every minute of every game in the Championship. Despite a few nervy moments here and there, he has been rather solid between the sticks.

According to the report, there is ‘every chance’ Middlesbrough could pursue the goalkeeper on a permanent deal this summer. Bettinelli is out of contract at Fulham in June, but all could depend on what division Scott Parker’s side are playing in next season.

If they are to retain their Premier League status, he would likely not be signing a contract extension as he would again be down the pecking order. However, if they are relegated back down to the second tier there is a chance that Bettinelli would be offered a new deal.

It will be a situation Middlesbrough will be monitoring closely. With fellow goalkeeper Jordan Archer also nearing the end of his deal at the Riverside and Dejan Stojanovic unlikely to return to the first-team fold after his loan spell in Germany, they will be in desperate need of a number one.

