Leyton Orient are eyeing a late charge for the League Two Play-Offs. 

The O’s have won their last three games under Jobi McAnuff and beat Oldham Athletic 2-1 at home yesterday.

One player who has caught the eye for the London side over recent weeks is Dan Kemp.

The winger scored what turned out to be the winner against the Latics and is becoming a popular figure amongst the Orient fans.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport

Kemp, who is 22 years old, joined the club in January from West Ham United and penned a two-and-half year contract.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan in League One at Blackpool and now has ambitious plans to help his new side gain promotion to that level.

The ex-England youth international also had a loan spell away from the Hammers at Stevenage last year.

Kemp has turned out to be an inspired signing by Orient and here is what their supporters have been saying about him on Twitter-

Will Leyton Orient make the Play-Offs?

Yes

No