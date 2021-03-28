Leyton Orient are eyeing a late charge for the League Two Play-Offs.

The O’s have won their last three games under Jobi McAnuff and beat Oldham Athletic 2-1 at home yesterday.

One player who has caught the eye for the London side over recent weeks is Dan Kemp.

The winger scored what turned out to be the winner against the Latics and is becoming a popular figure amongst the Orient fans.

Kemp, who is 22 years old, joined the club in January from West Ham United and penned a two-and-half year contract.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan in League One at Blackpool and now has ambitious plans to help his new side gain promotion to that level.

The ex-England youth international also had a loan spell away from the Hammers at Stevenage last year.

Kemp has turned out to be an inspired signing by Orient and here is what their supporters have been saying about him on Twitter-

3 wins in a week = pints, What a signing kemp's been since signing, i don't wont to get to carried away saying were going up/playoffs, but it's still available, league 2 is unpredictable as well as Orient #lofc @OrientOutlook — Chris™ (@Chrisw_1) March 27, 2021

Good win and better performance today. Excellent performance from kemp, brophy, clay, wilko, even cisse was better than normal. Positive end to the season would be excellent #lofc — chaz hawkes (@LOFCCHAZ) March 27, 2021

Loved that win. Kemp was unbelievable. Thought Cisse had his best game in an Os shirt too.#LOFC — Oli Sonenfield (@oli_sonenfield) March 27, 2021

Sort of game where any result would have been kind of fair, but lots of good football for a change, more than at any other game this season. Dan Kemp outstanding – this is what we signed him for #lofc — Tom Davies (@tomdaviesE17) March 27, 2021

Kemp is class #lofc — Chris Convey (@StroudGreenO) March 27, 2021

Dan Kemp will turn out to be a cracking signing. #lofc — here4thememories 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@PeterFullman2) March 27, 2021

Kemp is absolute class #lofc — Matt Simpson (@West_Stand_O) March 27, 2021

