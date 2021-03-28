Luton Town’s chief recruitment officer Mick Harford was at Bristol Rovers and Sunderland’s game yesterday, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Hatters man was spotted at the Memorial Ground as Sunderland earned a valuable three points in their push for promotion.

Harford played for the Black Cats during his playing career in 1993 and has been regularly seen at their matches over recent years.

Representatives from QPR and Newcastle United were also believed to be present yesterday as clubs from higher up the football pyramid took a break from their own action due to international games.



Harford plays a huge role behind the scenes at Luton and moved upstairs to his recruitment position at the start of last season having guided the Hatters to promotion to the Championship in 2018.

Sunderland have a few players out of contract this summer such as Luke O’Nien, Max Power and Josh Scowen, all of who may attract interest from elsewhere as their futures at the Stadium of Light continue to hang in the balance.

Bristol Rovers, on the other hand, are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of League One and could have some players available for transfer if they are to be relegated to the bottom tier.

Joey Barton’s side played highly-rated youngster Pablo Martinez yesterday and he might be alerting the attention of other sides.