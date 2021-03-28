Barry Fry is a man who minces neither his words nor his stays his opinion. If he has things to say, he will say them.

He’s currently the Director of Football at League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.

He’s been at the London Road club since taking on a role at The Posh and the end of May 1996. Fry joined the club from Birmingham City where he’d been for three years.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Fry delivers his verdict on the Blues chances of beating the Championship drop.

Fry comments on Birmingham City survival chances

As it stands, ahead of the resumption of football after the current international break, Birmingham City are in a precarious position.

They sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table on 38 points. That total places them just three points ahead of Rotherham United who have four games in hand over them.

However, Fry is confident that Birmingham City will avoid the drop and that Lee Bowyer is the man to guarantee that.

On this, Fry commented: “I back Lee, the Bluenoses will back Lee and I think he’ll do enough. Although he’s got a difficult task, he’ll do enough to keep the Blues in the Championship.”

A big task – can Bowyer pull it off

It will be a difficult task. Birmingham City will need to keep winning and hope that Rotherham falter. However, Fry seems confident that will the case.

Last time out, the Blues suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of a promotion-chasing Watford outfit – a game in which they were soundly beaten.

Next up is a Good Friday clash against another promotion hopeful in Swansea City. It is a game where three points will be vital – as all are at this stage of the season if you are where Birmingham City find themselves.

