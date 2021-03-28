Swansea City, like all other Championship sides, is on an international break. It is a break that is almost over.

When it is over, they will be back to the cut-and-thrust of the Championship where they are sitting pretty in 3rd place in the table.

The Swans 69 points place them 10 points safe in the play-off picture and six points behind Watford in the last of the automatic promotion places.

They have nine games left in their season and one man looking forward to those nine games is loanee Conor Hourihane.

Hourihane comments on ‘exciting’ season run-in

Per the Swansea City website, on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Hourihane says that he cannot wait to get suk into the end-of-season race.

He said: “I love it when things are this way. It was the same for me at Barnsley and it has been the same almost throughout my time at Villa.”

Commenting that players want to be part of a side that is “striving for something“, the Villa loanee continued by adding that battling a cause at the end of a season is important.

On this, Hourihane added: “I am excited, I can tell you that without any doubt.”

Hourihane effect for Swans this season

Game time was not forthcoming for the former Barnsley man at Aston Villa – others preferred above him. A January loan was sought, and completed, by Swansea City.

It was a loan move that has paid dividends from Day 1. In 13 appearances in the Championship for the Swans, Hourihane has gone on to notch five goals and lay on an assist.

The experience of the 30-year-old Ireland international will be invaluable and something that Swansea City will no doubt lean on over the final nine games of their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Conor Hourihane biographical details for this season derived from his player profile on the Transfermarkt website.

