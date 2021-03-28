Charlton Athletic’s Chris Gunter has become the first Wales player to make 100 caps.

The right-back reached the impressive milestone last night in their 1-0 win over Mexico at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Gunter, who is 31 years old, made his debut for Wales in 2007 and has been ever-present for them over the past 14 years.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins, who managed him at previous club Reading, has been quick to praise his defender, as per London News Online: “You are a fantastic professional and should be very proud of yourself. Enjoy the moment, it is very special. We’re all very proud of you and that achievement.”

Gunter joined the Addicks in October and has made 32 appearances for the League One side in all competitions this season. He still has another year left on his contract at the Valley.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and started out at Cardiff City before earning a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2008.

Gunter spent a year with Spurs in the Premier League before moving on to Nottingham Forest, where he would spend four seasons.

Reading came calling in 2012 and he stayed at the Madejski Stadium for eight years, making 314 appearances for the Royals in all competitions before leaving last summer.

Charlton is his home these days and Gunter has now become the first Welshman to play 100 games for their country.