Bolton Wanderers hold an option to extend Gethin Jones’s contract this summer.

The Trotters have the choice to keep him for another season, as detailed on their official club website when he signed last summer.

Jones, who is 25 years old, has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Ian Evatt’s side this season and is looking to help them gain promotion back to League One.

The Australia-born defender joined the club on a free transfer after his contract at fellow League Two side Carlisle United expired at the end of the last campaign.

Jones joined Everton’s academy from Wrexham as a youngster and rose up through the youth ranks at Goodison Park. He played once for their first-team in a Europa League tie and was loaned out to Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley.

He made 17 appearances for the Tykes on loan in the Championship during the 2016/17 season before heading back to Merseyside.

Jones then left Everton on a permanent basis in 2018 and spent a year with Fleetwood Town, half of which he was loaned out to Mansfield Town for.

The full-back linked up with Carlisle United for the last campaign and played 37 times for the Cumbrians before switching to Bolton.

He knows League Two well and has proven to be a useful player for the Trotters, who hold a useful option to keep hold of him this summer.

Should Bolton keep Jones?