Manchester United could turn to Watford’s Ismaila Sarr again this summer, as per a report by the Express.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were close to landing him last summer but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

However, the Red Devils may look to launch another swoop to bring him to Old Trafford in preparation for next season.

They see the highly-rated winger as a cheaper alternative to other options out there for them.

Sarr, who is 23 years old, is currently looking to help Watford gain an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season but his side could face another battle to keep hold of him.

He has made 34 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with nine goals and nine assists so far.

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the top flight from Rennes in 2019 and he still a few years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

He scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions last season as the Hornets were relegated to the second tier.

He started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.