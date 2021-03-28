Much was expected of Barry Douglas by Leeds United fans when they snapped him up for £3m from Wolves.

The Scottish left-back was just coming off of a five-goal/14-assist 2017/18 season with Wolves.

It is safe to say that he has not reached those heady heights with the Whites. He’s featured just 44 times for the West Yorkshire side – providing just five assists.

Not making it at Leeds but doing fine at Blackburn

It became increasingly clear that he wouldn’t be getting any game time at Elland Road.

What followed was a season-long loan at Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers. It is a loan spell at Ewood Park that is coming to an end.

Douglas has featured in 25 Championship games for Rovers whilst out on loan at the club – providing one assist.

He’s proved to be a dependable defender and has slowly won around the backing of Blackburn’s fans.

Rovers should seriously consider a move for Douglas in the summer

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey has said that the Scot has played his last game for Leeds United and that the Whites have “no plans to offer Douglas a new deal.”

Veysey goes on to add that Leeds United “will instead allow him [Douglas] to become a free agent.” That will be actioned when his current deal runs its full term at the end of this coming June.

It is clear, was always clear, that Barry Douglas had played his last ever game for Leeds United. This news from Football Insider merely adds the cheery on the top of that cake.

Blackburn Rovers stand in a privileged position in that they currently have him at the club. That is a position that they should exploit.

That exploitation should be that they make serious noise about snapping up Douglas. It’s better the Devil you know than the one you don’t and Rovers have seen enough of the Leeds United left-back to surely warrant a move.

