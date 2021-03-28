Helder Costa lit up the Sky Bet Championship with Wolves when he first came into English football.

He’s not really recaptured those heady heights with Leeds United since his big-money, £13m move to Elland Road.

He’s not been ‘bad bad’, rather he’s been steady-away or the Whites – facing a fanbase that often demands much more than satisfactory.

Costa at Leeds United – steady this season

Since arriving at Elland Road, Costa has made 66 appearances for the Whites – scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

This season for the Whites, Costa has scored twice in the Premier League (against Fulham and Arsenal) as well as laying on three assists.

He’s been steady away this season for Leeds United. Not blazing a trail nor laying waste to the opposition. However, pundit Danny Mills tells Football Insider that Costa might need to take a step back into the Championship if he wants regular, meaningful game time.

Commenting on this, Mills said: “If they [Leeds United] can offload and someone takes a chance. He might have to take a step down to the Championship potentially.”

Costa and the Sky Bet Championship



The Championship is a league that Costa knows very well indeed. During his time at Wolves and Leeds, Costa has notched up 114 Sky Bet Championship appearances.

These 114 appearances have seen the speedster score 19 goals and provide 20 assists. That output alone would make him a tempting proposition for an interested outfit.

Brazilian Raphinha and Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison have the wide spots at Elland Road pretty much nailed down between the pair of them.

That would mean that Helder Costa would be reduced to a bench player. He’s too good for that role on a regular basis.

Dropping down to the Championship, even on a loan basis, would allow the Luanda-born forward to find his feet again.

Biographical details for Helder Costa derived from his profile on the Transfermarkt website.

Should Helder Costa seriously think about dropping back to the Championship if games hard to come by in the Premier League?