Alfie McCalmont is rated at Leeds United – very highly rated in fact.

He’s won the Academy Player of the Year Award, his first Northern Ireland cap and his made his first-team debut for the Whites.

However, he’s making bigger strides in his first loan spell away from Elland Road at Boundary Park with Oldham Athletic.

McCalmont making waves at Boundary Park

21-year-old McCalmont, whose deal at Elland Road is not up until the summer of 2024, has really taken to first-team football with Oldham.

Across all competitions, the on-loan young White has notched up 30 appearances, eight goals and two assists for the Latics.

He was on the losing side for Oldham this afternoon – the Lancashire side going down to a 2-1 defeat away to Leyton Orient.

However, for the second game in a row, McCalmont bagged another goal from outside of the area.

It wasn’t a ‘worldie’ like the top-bins volley that helped beat Exeter City, but it was a well-struck goal nonetheless.

Leeds United fans combine in McCalmont praise

Here are some of the comments out there about McCalmont after what proved to be a consolation goal today. It was, however, McCalmont’s 6th League Two goal for the Latics.

And there it is. Another goal for Alfie McCalmont! He’s got them back in the game today at Leyton Orient.#LUFC — LUFC Academy Central (@LUFCacademynews) March 27, 2021

For me Alfie Mccalmont could be our potential Kalvin backup, doing very well on loan at Oldham i know he is playing higher up but against Stoke in the cup he played the Kalvin role very well #LUFC — Soft Southern Leeds fan (@JordanR50011783) March 27, 2021

Hopefully Mccalmont can be loaned out to a championship club next season, seems he’s doing well in league 2 #lufc — LUFC Chat (@lufc3012) March 27, 2021

Would like to see McCalmont get a chance next season🤞🏻, it’s good to see him doing well at Oldham during game his loan spell.#LUFC — LUFC Connor (@ConnorMOT92) March 27, 2021

Nice to see Alfie McCalmont doing so well at Oldham. Be interesting to see how he does in pre season for us — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) March 27, 2021

Alfie McCalmont scoring bangers for fun, love to see it — Jake (@Jakefoggitt) March 27, 2021

Eight goals for Alfie McCalmont this season. Couldn't be going much more to plan for the midfielder. Reassuring that he can do it in the men's game too, having navigated the step up well. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) March 27, 2021

