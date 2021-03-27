Alfie McCalmont is rated at Leeds United – very highly rated in fact.

He’s won the Academy Player of the Year Award, his first Northern Ireland cap and his made his first-team debut for the Whites.

However, he’s making bigger strides in his first loan spell away from Elland Road at Boundary Park with Oldham Athletic.

McCalmont making waves at Boundary Park

21-year-old McCalmont, whose deal at Elland Road is not up until the summer of 2024, has really taken to first-team football with Oldham.

Across all competitions, the on-loan young White has notched up 30 appearances, eight goals and two assists for the Latics.

He was on the losing side for Oldham this afternoon – the Lancashire side going down to a 2-1 defeat away to Leyton Orient.

However, for the second game in a row, McCalmont bagged another goal from outside of the area.

It wasn’t a ‘worldie’ like the top-bins volley that helped beat Exeter City, but it was a well-struck goal nonetheless.

Leeds United fans combine in McCalmont praise

Here are some of the comments out there about McCalmont after what proved to be a consolation goal today. It was, however, McCalmont’s 6th League Two goal for the Latics.

