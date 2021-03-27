Peterborough United has been something of a hotbed for developing strikers – creating goalscorers.

Dwight Gayle. Britt Assombalonga. Jack Marriott. Ivan Toney. Now you can add Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The 26-year-old has led the Posh line and his goals are one of the main reasons why the London Road outfit has been such a force in League One this season.

Early brace of goals show Clarke-Harris prowess

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Sport

Clarke-Harris was on 22 goals for this season ahead of the match-up against midtable Accrington Stanley.

The dangerous frontman soon made that 24 for the season with a quickfire brace as the Post stormed to a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes.

This brace was enough to not only give the Accies a mountain to climb but also push striker Clarke-Harris to the top of the League One scoring charts.

Ecstatic Peterborough fans rejoice at early double

Lewis Storey/Getty Images Sport

It was also a brace of goals that saw Peterborough fans rightly falling over themselves to comment.

Below is a selection of tweets from jubilant Peterborough United fans:

Will Jonson Clarke-Harris help fire Peterborough to the Championship?

Yes.

Could top 30 goals.

No.

Something will break down.