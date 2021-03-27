‘Screamer’, ‘Scoring again’ – These Peterborough United fans react after striker hits quickfire double to lead scoring charts
Peterborough United has been something of a hotbed for developing strikers – creating goalscorers.
Dwight Gayle. Britt Assombalonga. Jack Marriott. Ivan Toney. Now you can add Jonson Clarke-Harris.
The 26-year-old has led the Posh line and his goals are one of the main reasons why the London Road outfit has been such a force in League One this season.
Early brace of goals show Clarke-Harris prowess
Clarke-Harris was on 22 goals for this season ahead of the match-up against midtable Accrington Stanley.
The dangerous frontman soon made that 24 for the season with a quickfire brace as the Post stormed to a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes.
This brace was enough to not only give the Accies a mountain to climb but also push striker Clarke-Harris to the top of the League One scoring charts.
Ecstatic Peterborough fans rejoice at early double
It was also a brace of goals that saw Peterborough fans rightly falling over themselves to comment.
Below is a selection of tweets from jubilant Peterborough United fans:
