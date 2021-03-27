Peterborough United has been something of a hotbed for developing strikers – creating goalscorers.

Dwight Gayle. Britt Assombalonga. Jack Marriott. Ivan Toney. Now you can add Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The 26-year-old has led the Posh line and his goals are one of the main reasons why the London Road outfit has been such a force in League One this season.

Early brace of goals show Clarke-Harris prowess

Clarke-Harris was on 22 goals for this season ahead of the match-up against midtable Accrington Stanley.

The dangerous frontman soon made that 24 for the season with a quickfire brace as the Post stormed to a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes.

GOAL | @ClarkeHarris opens the scoring on three minutes, simple finish from close-range after good work down the right from @JoeJoeward22 #PETACC pic.twitter.com/XbxI84ftxV — Peterborough United (@theposhofficial) March 27, 2021

GOAL | @ClarkeHarris makes it 2-0, initially keeper Savin did well to save from @BurrowsHarrison and then JCH, but the striker is there to tuck home the rebound. #PETACC pic.twitter.com/AzegIxfiXO — Peterborough United (@theposhofficial) March 27, 2021

This brace was enough to not only give the Accies a mountain to climb but also push striker Clarke-Harris to the top of the League One scoring charts.

Ecstatic Peterborough fans rejoice at early double

It was also a brace of goals that saw Peterborough fans rightly falling over themselves to comment.

Below is a selection of tweets from jubilant Peterborough United fans:

Shock 😱 JCH scoring again #pufc — Isaac Heppell (@IsaacHeppell2) March 27, 2021

24th goal for Clarke-Harris this season. He's got a brace here in under 10 minutes. 🔵 #PUFC 2-0 #ASFC 🔴 @ProstInt — Alex Jones (@AlexJCambs) March 27, 2021

Right Posh – be ruthless!!!!! #pufc — Toby Wood (@TobyWoody) March 27, 2021

2-0 up already and jack Taylor back next week😍😍😍😍 — Ryan Hanks (@pufc_ryan) March 27, 2021

JCH should score at least ten today at this rate and that’s before half time — Chris (@PUFCChris) March 27, 2021

WE ARE BACK — Ryan Hanks (@pufc_ryan) March 27, 2021

Will Jonson Clarke-Harris help fire Peterborough to the Championship?