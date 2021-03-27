Derby County is a club that has really been through the wringer this season.

They were fighting against relegation for much of the early part of their 2020/21 campaign but are now clear of that.

A takeover was on the cards but that seems to have fallen by the wayside. For the moment, that is.

Rams safe but danger ahead

Wayne Rooney’s side is safe, albeit just, at the moment from the threat of relegation to League One.

They are 19th in the table and safe by five points from the relegation places – the last of which is held by Rotherham United.

However, it isn’t the need to carry on winning that is the threat that Derby County must fear according to a report in the Daily Mail.

EFL points deduction could be back on the cards

The Mail Online’s Tom Collomosse writes that the Rams are very much in danger if “the EFL win their appeal against the verdict of an independent panel, which had investigated the way Derby measured the value of their players.”

READ: Derby County to ‘vigourously resist’ EFL appeals as governing body takes next step vs Rams

It is an appeal that Derby County have said that they will ‘vigorously resist’ as they look to maintain their stance that they have done nothing wrong.

Should the EFL win their appeal, then it really would be desperate times for the Rams. A six-point deduction would be enough to drop them below Rotherham – a side with four games-in-hand over the Rams.

Even worse, should a 12-point deduction be incoming then it could be enough to effectively drop them to 28 points – just one point better than Wycombe’s current total.

Will Derby County escape EFL punishment over the overvaluation of players charge or will they suffer relegation?