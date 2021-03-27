Forest Green Rovers versus Bolton Wanderers is a top-of-table clash in League Two.

It pitted 3rd place home side Forest Green against 4th place visitors Bolton.

The visiting Lancashire side are on a hot, unbeaten streak stretching back to late January.

Forest Green – Bolton Wanderers – sickening injury

Forest Green have been going great guns this season in League Two. They started the day off in 3rd – the last of the automatic promotion places.

They have scored 53 goals across their 37 League Two games this campaign. A large part of that have been the 17 goals from Jamaican striker Jamille Matt.

However, his participation in the game was over quickly thanks to a horrific injury suffered in the opening minutes of the game.

Here is a video of the injury – it is not for the faint of heart:

Jamille Matt of Forest Green Rovers putting me off my scrambled egg on toast with this horrific injury to his hand against Bolton 😰 #FGR #BWFC pic.twitter.com/4SB1wGApDH — Darren (@Darren94775262) March 27, 2021

Here is a selection of comments from football fans who witnessed the sickening injury that Jamile Matt suffered:

That looks horrible for Jamel Matt for Forest Green 🤮🤮 — Will (@will_stanser) March 27, 2021

Literally wincing at that Forest Green’s player injury, knocks me ill 😭😩 — Lucy Ford (@LuceFord_) March 27, 2021

Ughh that injury in forest green game knocked me sick — hillsy (@danielhills_) March 27, 2021

Jamille Matt from Forest Green Rovers definitely injured his metacarpals looks a bad injury 😬 — Laith (@LaithAwadh) March 27, 2021

2 minutes into Forest Green vs #BWFC and Jamille Matt looks like he's broke every finger in his hand. One of the most disgusting injuries I've seen in a while. — Chris Lewis (@ChrisTheLewis) March 27, 2021

Anyone else just see the fingers dislocate at forest green game💀 — Matt (@mathewpoppitt) March 27, 2021

Watching forest green vs Bolton. That injury was filth — Liam Challis (@Chally96Liam) March 27, 2021