‘Looks horrible’, ‘Bad injury’ – Plenty of fans respond after Forest Green striker suffers sickening injury vs Bolton
Forest Green Rovers versus Bolton Wanderers is a top-of-table clash in League Two.
It pitted 3rd place home side Forest Green against 4th place visitors Bolton.
The visiting Lancashire side are on a hot, unbeaten streak stretching back to late January.
Forest Green – Bolton Wanderers – sickening injury
Forest Green have been going great guns this season in League Two. They started the day off in 3rd – the last of the automatic promotion places.
They have scored 53 goals across their 37 League Two games this campaign. A large part of that have been the 17 goals from Jamaican striker Jamille Matt.
However, his participation in the game was over quickly thanks to a horrific injury suffered in the opening minutes of the game.
Here is a video of the injury – it is not for the faint of heart:
Jamille Matt of Forest Green Rovers putting me off my scrambled egg on toast with this horrific injury to his hand against Bolton 😰 #FGR #BWFC pic.twitter.com/4SB1wGApDH
— Darren (@Darren94775262) March 27, 2021
Here is a selection of comments from football fans who witnessed the sickening injury that Jamile Matt suffered:
That looks horrible for Jamel Matt for Forest Green 🤮🤮
— Will (@will_stanser) March 27, 2021
Literally wincing at that Forest Green’s player injury, knocks me ill 😭😩
— Lucy Ford (@LuceFord_) March 27, 2021
Ughh that injury in forest green game knocked me sick
— hillsy (@danielhills_) March 27, 2021
Jamille Matt from Forest Green Rovers definitely injured his metacarpals looks a bad injury 😬
— Laith (@LaithAwadh) March 27, 2021
2 minutes into Forest Green vs #BWFC and Jamille Matt looks like he's broke every finger in his hand. One of the most disgusting injuries I've seen in a while.
— Chris Lewis (@ChrisTheLewis) March 27, 2021
Anyone else just see the fingers dislocate at forest green game💀
— Matt (@mathewpoppitt) March 27, 2021
Watching forest green vs Bolton. That injury was filth
— Liam Challis (@Chally96Liam) March 27, 2021
That's a horrible injury forest Green lad 👀
— John (@returnoflemack) March 27, 2021