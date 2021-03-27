Forest Green Rovers versus Bolton Wanderers is a top-of-table clash in League Two.

It pitted 3rd place home side Forest Green against 4th place visitors Bolton.

The visiting Lancashire side are on a hot, unbeaten streak stretching back to late January.

Forest Green – Bolton Wanderers – sickening injury

Forest Green have been going great guns this season in League Two. They started the day off in 3rd – the last of the automatic promotion places.

They have scored 53 goals across their 37 League Two games this campaign. A large part of that have been the 17 goals from Jamaican striker Jamille Matt.

However, his participation in the game was over quickly thanks to a horrific injury suffered in the opening minutes of the game.

Here is a video of the injury – it is not for the faint of heart:

Here is a selection of comments from football fans who witnessed the sickening injury that Jamile Matt suffered: