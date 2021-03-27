Speaking to the club’s official website, Huddersfield Town’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby has revealed new signing Oumar Niasse turned down other offers before joining the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town confirmed Niasse’s arrival earlier this week, bringing him in on a short-term deal to bolster Carlos Corberan’s attacking ranks.

The former Everton man was heavily linked with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium in the months running up to the eventual deal. Now, it has been revealed that there were other offers on the table for the Senegalese striker.

Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby expressed his delight at the agreement, confirming that Niasse had “plenty” of other offers but had his heart on a stay in the north of England.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’re very happy to get this agreement in place, as we think Oumar is a player who can help us.

“He’s had plenty of offers since leaving Everton. But, he was keen to stay in England and, ideally, in the north so he is close to his family.”

The former Everton striker will be hoping to have an impact with the Terriers as they fight to maintain their Championship status. Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 18th place as it stands, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Corberan admitted that Niasse will need to get up to full fitness before returning to action. However, having trained with the Terriers for “a little while”, the striker will be hoping he can get onto the pitch as soon as possible.