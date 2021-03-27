After a start to their League Two campaign that screamed ‘National League’, Bolton Wanderers are now imperious.

The Trotters started off with a three-game losing streak – part of five losses in their opening five games.

Their first win, and points on the board, was a 2-1 win against Harrogate Town. Even that only kickstarted moderate form with losses interspersed amongst drawn matches.

A run of five wins in November gave way to a mixed bag of results in December and up to the end of January. Things have picked up since then.

Bolton on a strong run

The Trotters are unbeaten since a League Two win over Leyton Orient at the end of January – a run of 12 games.

That dozen-game unbeaten run has seen them notch up ten wins and two draws that have driven them up the table.

Today’s game against Forest Green Rovers was a promotion clash, Rovers one place above Bolton at the start of play.

Bolton fans rejoice after going 1-0 up vs FGR

Bolton’s fans were hoping the streak would continue and it looks like that is the case as the Trotters go in 1-0 up at the half:

That goal was Doyle’s 16th of the season – those goals one of the main reasons that the Lancashire side are now sitting in the automatic promotion places in 3rd.

Here are the reactions of Bolton Wanderers fans to that opening goal – starting with responses from the club’s goal tweet (above):

Here are some responses from Bolton fans away from the club tweet:

And, finally, here is a Bolton fan just hoping the Trotters will not be left ‘livin’ on a prayer’: