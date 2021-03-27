After a start to their League Two campaign that screamed ‘National League’, Bolton Wanderers are now imperious.

The Trotters started off with a three-game losing streak – part of five losses in their opening five games.

Their first win, and points on the board, was a 2-1 win against Harrogate Town. Even that only kickstarted moderate form with losses interspersed amongst drawn matches.

A run of five wins in November gave way to a mixed bag of results in December and up to the end of January. Things have picked up since then.

Bolton on a strong run

The Trotters are unbeaten since a League Two win over Leyton Orient at the end of January – a run of 12 games.

That dozen-game unbeaten run has seen them notch up ten wins and two draws that have driven them up the table.

Today’s game against Forest Green Rovers was a promotion clash, Rovers one place above Bolton at the start of play.

Bolton fans rejoice after going 1-0 up vs FGR

Bolton’s fans were hoping the streak would continue and it looks like that is the case as the Trotters go in 1-0 up at the half:

⚽️ 𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙖 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡! 🔥 Nathan Delfouneso beat Baily Cargill to cross into the box and @eoindoyle88 steered a volley past Lewis Thomas. We lead! 🟢 FGR [0-1] #BWFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qBi6pIfvFf — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) March 27, 2021

That goal was Doyle’s 16th of the season – those goals one of the main reasons that the Lancashire side are now sitting in the automatic promotion places in 3rd.

Here are the reactions of Bolton Wanderers fans to that opening goal – starting with responses from the club’s goal tweet (above):

Pure class that from delf and Doyle what a finish 🔥 — Damo (@Damo33957057) March 27, 2021

Great football, very impressed — Jordy (@JordyOdysseyy) March 27, 2021

What a goal Doyle! — John Gregory (@JGregorymusic) March 27, 2021

This man cant stop scoring — definitely NOT_BEN_10 🇸🇯👍 (@Not_Ben_10) March 27, 2021

Here are some responses from Bolton fans away from the club tweet:

Imagine being there now. Buzzing to go into the concourse 1-0 at half time, and then smashing a falafel wrap and green tea before the second half. #BWFC — Matt Ashcroft (@MattyAshcroft) March 27, 2021

We just need to keep hold of the ball in the second half the only chances they created came from our mistakes #bwfc — Rob Laurel (@laurel6358) March 27, 2021

Decent first half, if we can cut out giving the ball away cheaply we can go home with 3 points here – up the whites!! 💪💪🤞🤞 #bwfc — 🎮⚽️ Aaron 💰✈ (@aaron_bwfc) March 27, 2021

Forest Green are no mugs, tough second half coming up. Just need to avoid those little errors that have let them in #BWFC — SkhTrains (@SkhTrains) March 27, 2021

Matt coming off was the best thing that could’ve happened for us! Played some tidy football so far #bwfc — Sam Evans (@SamTweets95) March 27, 2021

And, finally, here is a Bolton fan just hoping the Trotters will not be left ‘livin’ on a prayer’: