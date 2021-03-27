Speaking to the club’s official website, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has confirmed injury fears regarding wing-back Fankaty Dabo, who has suffered a hamstring tear.

The 25-year-old has been Mark Robins’ first choice at right-wing back over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Injuries have kept him out at times, but Dabo has successfully maintained his starting role.

Across all competitions, the former Chelsea starlet has played 26 times for Coventry City. Dabo even captained the Sky Blues for the first time, being given the armband in their 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in January.

In Coventry’s final game before the international break, Dabo was forced off just before half-time through injury. Robins’ side went on to draw 0-0 with Wycombe Wanderers, with Julien Dacosta replacing the injured wing-back.

Initial fears were that Dabo had suffered a hamstring tear and now, those fears have been confirmed.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Coventry boss Robins has said Dabo is set for a month on the sidelines. Here’s what he had to say:

“Fankaty Dabo has got a hamstring tear that will probably keep him out for a month. So that’s as near as the end of the season.

“He’s opened up and unfortunately torn his hamstring which is a blow for him and for us but now gives other people opportunities.”

With Dabo set for a stint out, Dacosta will likely come into the starting 11. He too has struggled with injury problems this season, featuring 14 times across all competitions.

QPR await Coventry City after the international break. The Sky Blues will be determined to take all three points from the West London club as they continue to battle relegation.