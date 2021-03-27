Sunderland have confirmed the temporary departure of young striker Benji Kimpioka on their official club website, sanctioning a loan move to Torquay United for the player.

The Swedish youngster will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with the National League side as the Black Cats look to get more minutes under his belt.

Kimpioka has spent much of the 2020/21 campaign out of action, managing only six appearances for Sunderland’s U23s side. In those six games, the 21-year-old has chipped in with four goals, also providing one assist.

The striker appeared in a Lee Johnson squad for the first time earlier this month. Kimpioka was an unused substitute in Sunderland’s EFL Trophy Final victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Now, he will see out the season with Torquay United, with the Black Cats keen for him to get more game time in a “competitive setting”.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement of the transfer, sporting direction Kristjaan Speakman had this to say:

“Benji has missed a significant period of the season and we are delighted that he’s now returned to full fitness.

“We are keen for him to obtain more games in a competitive setting and based upon the point we are at in the season, this is a great opportunity for him.”

Across all competitions, Kimpioka has notched up 14 appearances for Sunderland’s senior side so far. In the process, the Knivsta-born forward has found the back of the net on three occasions.

Now, with a loan move away sealed, the Sunderland youngster will be hoping to show his parent club that he deserves a shot and first-team football next season.