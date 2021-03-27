Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he is yet to hold discussions with out of contract midfielder Lewis Holtby.

When fit, the former Spurs and Fulham star has been a fixture in Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side.

Holtby recently spent time out through a knee ligament injury but is now back in the side and will be hoping to help the Ewood Park outfit enjoy a successful end to the season.

Across all competitions, the German midfielder has played 25 times for Blackburn this season. In the process, Holtby has chipped in with one goal, featuring in attacking midfield or central midfield.

His contract with the Lancashire club is set to expire at the end of the season, having penned a two-year deal upon his arrival in 2019. Now, an update on his contract situation has emerged from Mowbray.

Speaking with the Lancashire Telegraph, the Rovers boss admitted he thinks it will be a “family decision” regarding his future. He added that he is yet to hold talks with Holtby over his future, saying:

“I think for Lewis that will be a family decision, where he feels his wife and child will be most settled.

“We’ll have discussions with them and see how he feels. Whether he feels more comfortable in that environment in Germany or whether he enjoys it here in England.

“I haven’t had those discussions with him yet. I think he just wants to try and get fit, try and get in the team and impact the results over the last few weeks of the season.”

Since joining almost two years ago, Holtby has played 52 times for Blackburn. Along the way, he has found the back of the net four times and laid on four assists.

