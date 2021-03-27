According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich are eyeing up a second Reading raid, with star playmaker Michael Olise now on their radar.

The young Frenchman has been in thoroughly impressive form for Veljko Paunovic’s side this season, emerging as one of the Championship’s top young talents.

A host of higher-level clubs have been said keen on Olise during the 2020/21 campaign. The likes of Leeds United, AC Milan, Aston Villa and Chelsea have all been credited with interest in the Reading star at some point this season.

Now, German giants Bayern Munich have become the latest side linked with the 19-year-old star. TEAMtalk claims the Bundesliga titans are leading the battle for the £10m-rated star’s signature as they eye up a second raid on Reading.

Hansi Flick’s side have already swooped in to sign one of the Royals’ young stars. Full-back Omar Richards is said to have agreed pre-contract terms with Bayern ahead of a summer switch.

The report reiterates that Chelsea are among the sides keen on the youngster, while Manchester City are also said to be in the chasing pack.

So far this season, Olise has featured in all but two Championship games. He has been a mainstay in Paunovic’s starting 11, chipping in with five goals and 10 assists in 36 league games.

With interest growing ahead of the summer transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Reading are able to fend off interest in the London-born starlet and keep him at the Madejski Stadium.